Israel

Israel, Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Chipre y Grecia se reunieron para promover el desarrollo y garantizar la estabilidad

En las últimas horas, los ministros de Exteriores de Israel, Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Grecia y Chipre se reunieron en este último con el objetivo de profundizar su cooperación promoviendo el desarrollo y garantizando la estabilidad regional.

El Ministro de Relaciones Internacionales de Israel Gabi Ashkenazi mencionó: “Este es un primer paso tangible hacia la expansión del impacto positivo de la Acuerdos de Abraham”. 
Además, agregó: “Se trata de un encuentro importante que generará colaboraciones regionales y promoverá proyectos en los campos de la energía, el turismo y la lucha contra el coronavirus. Es un placer para mí reunirme con mis amigos, los Ministros de Relaciones Exteriores, y discutir con ellos temas de gran importancia para toda la región, en particular la política agresiva de Irán y la desestabilización del Oriente Medio que se deriva de ella”.

“Israel está decidido a defenderse contra cualquier intento de dañar su soberanía o sus ciudadanos, y hará todo lo que sea necesario para evitar que este régimen radical adquiera armas nucleares y arme a sus apoderado”, cerró.

