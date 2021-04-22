Israel, Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Chipre y Grecia se reunieron para promover el desarrollo y garantizar la estabilidad
En las últimas horas, los ministros de Exteriores de Israel, Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Grecia y Chipre se reunieron en este último con el objetivo de profundizar su cooperación promoviendo el desarrollo y garantizando la estabilidad regional.
“Israel está decidido a defenderse contra cualquier intento de dañar su soberanía o sus ciudadanos, y hará todo lo que sea necesario para evitar que este régimen radical adquiera armas nucleares y arme a sus apoderado”, cerró.
