Los judíos de la música

La música clásica occidental es una consecuencia del canto gregoriano, que tuvo su origen en los cantos litúrgicos del servicio de la sinagoga. En los tiempos modernos, los judíos han desempeñado un papel importante en la música como intérpretes, directores y compositores. De los cien principales intérpretes virtuosos del siglo XX enumerados en http://www.muzieklijstjes.nl/100players.htm , aproximadamente dos tercios de los violinistas, la mitad de los violonchelistas y el cuarenta por ciento de los pianistas eran, o son, judíos. De los cien principales directores del siglo XX enumerados en http://www.muzieklijstjes.nl/100conductors.htm , aproximadamente una cuarta parte eran, o son, judíos. Entre los principales compositores clásicos, la representación judía es solo del diez por ciento, siendo los más notables Felix Mendelssohn, Jacques Offenbach, Gustav Mahler, Arnold Schoenberg, George Gershwin y Aaron Copland (cf. World’s 50 Greatest Composers). Sin embargo, los compositores judíos han desempeñado un papel predominante tanto en el desarrollo del teatro musical estadounidense como en el desarrollo de la música cinematográfica; aproximadamente el cuarenta por ciento de los miembros del Salón de la Fama de los Compositores son judíos.

RECEPTORES JUDÍOS DEL PREMIO DE LA ACADEMIA A LA MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL. COMPOSITORES (44%) de los ganadores

Con Conrad (1934), The Continental

Jerome Kern (1936), The Way You Look Tonight

Ralph Rainger (1938), Thanks for the Memory

Harold Arlen (1939), Over the Rainbow

Jerome Kern (1941), The Last Time I Saw Paris

Irving Berlin (1942), White Christmas

Richard Rodgers (1945), It Might As Well Be Spring

Allie Wrubel (1947), Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah

Jay Livingston (1948), Buttons and Bows

Frank Loesser (1949), Baby, It’s Cold Outside

Jay Livingston (1950), Mona Lisa

Dmitri Tiomkin (1952), High Noon (Do Not Forsake Me, Oh My Darlin’)

Sammy Fain (1953), Secret Love

Jule Styne (1954), Three Coins in a Fountain

Sammy Fain (1955), Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing

Jay Livingston (1956), Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)

Frederick Loewe 1 (1958), Gigi

Richard Sherman (1964), Chim Chim Cher-ee

Robert Sherman (1964), Chim Chim Cher-ee

Johnny Mandel (1965), The Shadow of Your Smile

Burt Bacharach (1969), Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head

Fred Karlin (1970), For All We Know

Joel Hirschhorn (1972), The Morning After

Al Kasha (1972), The Morning After

Marvin Hamlisch (1973), The Way We Were

Joel Hirschhorn (1974), We May Never Love Like This Again

Al Kasha (1974), We May Never Love Like This Again

Barbra Streisand (1976), Evergreen

Joseph Brooks (1977), You Light Up My Life

David Shire (1979), It Goes Like It Goes

Michael Gore (1980), Fame

Burt Bacharach (1981), Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)

Carole Bayer Sager (1981), Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)

Donald Markowitz (1987), (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life

Carly Simon 2 (1988), Let the River Run

Alan Menken (1989), Under the Sea

Stephen Sondheim (1990), Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)

Alan Menken (1991), Beauty and the Beast

Alan Menken (1992), A Whole New World

Alan Menken (1995), Colors of the Wind

James Horner (1997), My Heart Will Go On

Stephen Schwartz (1998), When You Believe

Bob Dylan (2000), Things Have Changed

Randy Newman (2001), If I Didn’t Have You

Howard Shore (2003), Into the West

Jorge Drexler (2004), Al Otro Lado del Río

Randy Newman (2010), We Belong Together

Justin Hurwitz (2016), City of Stars

Mark Ronson (2018), Shallow

LETRISTAS (46%) de los ganadores

Herb Magidson (1934), The Continental

Al Dubin (1935), Lullaby of Broadway

Dorothy Fields (1936), The Way You Look Tonight

Leo Robin (1938), Thanks for the Memory

Yip Harburg (1939), Over the Rainbow

Oscar Hammerstein II 1 (1941), The Last Time I Saw Paris

Irving Berlin (1942), White Christmas

Mack Gordon (1943), You’ll Never Know

Oscar Hammerstein II 1 (1945), It Might As Well Be Spring

Ray Gilbert (1947), Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah

Ray Evans (1948), Buttons and Bows

Frank Loesser (1949), Baby, It’s Cold Outside

Ray Evans (1950), Mona Lisa

Paul Francis Webster (1953), Secret Love

Sammy Cahn (1954), Three Coins in a Fountain

Paul Francis Webster (1955), Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing

Ray Evans (1956), Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)

Sammy Cahn (1957), All the Way

Alan Jay Lerner (1958), Gigi

Sammy Cahn (1959), High Hopes

Sammy Cahn (1963), Call Me Irresponsible

Richard Sherman (1964), Chim Chim Cher-ee

Robert Sherman (1964), Chim Chim Cher-ee

Paul Francis Webster (1965), The Shadow of Your Smile

Don Black (1966), Born Free

Alan Bergman (1968), The Windmills of Your Mind

Marilyn Bergman (1968), The Windmills of Your Mind

Hal David (1969), Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head

Joel Hirschhorn (1972), The Morning After

Al Kasha (1972), The Morning After

Alan Bergman (1973), The Way We Were

Marilyn Bergman (1973), The Way We Were

Joel Hirschhorn (1974), We May Never Love Like This Again

Al Kasha (1974), We May Never Love Like This Again

Joseph Brooks (1977), You Light Up My Life

Norman Gimbel (1979), It Goes Like It Goes

Burt Bacharach (1981), Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)

Carole Bayer Sager (1981), Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)

Carly Simon 1 (1988), Let the River Run

Howard Ashman (1989), Under the Sea

Stephen Sondheim (1990), Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)

Howard Ashman (1991), Beauty and the Beast

Stephen Schwartz (1995), Colors of the Wind

Stephen Schwartz (1998), When You Believe

Bob Dylan (2000), Things Have Changed

Randy Newman (2001), If I Didn’t Have You

Howard Shore (2003), Into the West

Jorge Drexler (2004), Al Otro Lado del Río

Benj Pasek (2016), City of Stars

Mark Ronson (2018), Shallow

La siguiente lista cubre los Premios de la Academia otorgados en todas las categorías de composición de partituras musicales cinematográficas, incluida la mejor partitura musical original y mejor adaptada, la mejor partitura para una película musical y no musical, y premios por partituras de canciones. La lista completa se puede encontrar buscando “Música (puntuación)” en la base de datos de premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas.

Gus Kahn (1934), One Night of Love

Louis Silvers (1934), One Night of Love

Max Steiner (1935), The Informer

Leo Forbstein (1936), Anthony Adverse

Erich Wolfgang Korngold (1936), Anthony Adverse

Charles Previn (1937), One Hundred Men and a Girl

Erich Wolfgang Korngold (1938), The Adventures of Robin Hood

Alfred Newman (1938), Alexander’s Ragtime Band

Leo Shuken (1939), Stagecoach

Alfred Newman (1940), Tin Pan Alley

Bernard Herrmann (1941), All That Money Can Buy

Max Steiner (1942), Now, Voyager

Alfred Newman (1943), The Song of Bernadette

Max Steiner (1944), Since You Went Away

Morris Stoloff (1944), Cover Girl

Miklós Rózsa (1945), Spellbound

Morris Stoloff (1946), The Jolson Story

Miklós Rózsa (1947), A Double Life

Alfred Newman (1947), Mother Wore Tights

Johnny Green (1948), Easter Parade

Aaron Copland (1949), The Heiress

Lennie Hayton (1949), On the Town

Franz Waxman (1950), Sunset Boulevard

Adolph Deutsch (1950), Annie Get Your Gun

Franz Waxman (1951), A Place in the Sun

Saul Chaplin (1951), An American in Paris

Johnny Green (1951), An American in Paris

Dmitri Tiomkin (1952), High Noon

Alfred Newman (1952), With a Song in My Heart

Bronislau Kaper (1953), Lili

Alfred Newman (1953), Call Me Madam

Dmitri Tiomkin (1954), The High and the Mighty

Saul Chaplin (1954), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Adolph Deutsch (1954), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Alfred Newman (1955), Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing

Jay Blackton (1955), Oklahoma!

Adolph Deutsch (1955), Oklahoma!

Victor Young (1956), Around the World in 80 Days

Alfred Newman (1956), The King and I

Dmitri Tiomkin (1958), The Old Man and the Sea

André Previn (1958), Gigi

Miklós Rózsa (1959), Ben-Hur

André Previn (1959), Porgy and Bess

Ernest Gold (1960), Exodus

Morris Stoloff (1960), Song Without End

Harry Sukman (1960), Song Without End

Saul Chaplin (1961), West Side Story

Johnny Green (1961), West Side Story

Irwin Kostal (1961), West Side Story

Sid Ramin (1961), West Side Story

André Previn (1963), Irma La Douce

Richard Sherman (1964), Mary Poppins

Robert Sherman (1964), Mary Poppins

André Previn (1964), My Fair Lady

Irwin Kostal (1965), The Sound of Music

Elmer Bernstein (1967), Thoroughly Modern Millie

Alfred Newman (1967), Camelot

Johnny Green (1968), Oliver!

Burt Bacharach (1969), Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Lennie Hayton (1969), Hello, Dolly!

Lionel Newman (1969), Hello, Dolly!

Marvin Hamlisch (1973), The Way We Were

Marvin Hamlisch (1973), The Sting

Leonard Rosenman (1975), Barry Lyndon

Jerry Goldsmith (1976), The Omen

Leonard Rosenman (1976), Bound for Glory

Jonathan Tunick (1977), A Little Night Music

Michael Gore (1980), Fame

Alan Bergman (1983), Yentl

Marilyn Bergman (1983), Yentl

Dave Grusin 1 (1988), The Milagro Beanfield War

Alan Menken (1989), The Little Mermaid

Alan Menken (1991), Beauty and the Beast

Alan Menken (1992), Aladdin

Hans Zimmer (1994), The Lion King

Luis Bacalov (1995),2 Il postino (The Postman)

Alan Menken (1995),2 Pocahontas

Stephen Schwartz (1995), Pocahontas

James Horner (1997), Titanic

John Corigliano 3 (1999), The Red Violin

Howard Shore (2001), The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Elliot Goldenthal 4 (2002), Frida

Howard Shore (2003), The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Justin Hurwitz (2016), La La Land

Hans Zimmer (2021), Dune

DESTINATARIOS JUDÍOS DEL PREMIO TONY A LA MEJOR PRODUCCIÓN MUSICAL

COMPOSITORES (63%) de los ganadores

Richard Rodgers (1950), South Pacific

Frank Loesser (1951), Guys and Dolls

Richard Rodgers (1952), The King and I

Leonard Bernstein (1953), Wonderful Town

Richard Adler (1955), The Pajama Game

Jerry Ross (1955), The Pajama Game

Richard Adler (1956), Damn Yankees

Jerry Ross (1956), Damn Yankees

Frederick Loewe 1 (1957), My Fair Lady

Albert Hague (1959), Redhead

Richard Rodgers (1960), The Sound of Music

Jerry Bock (1960), Fiorello! (tied with The Sound of Music)

Charles Strouse (1961), Bye Bye Birdie

Frank Loesser (1962), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Stephen Sondheim (1963), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

Jerry Herman (1964), Hello, Dolly!

Jerry Bock (1965), Fiddler on the Roof

Mitch Leigh (1966), Man of La Mancha

John Kander (1967), Cabaret

Jule Styne (1968), Hallelujah, Baby!

Sherman Edwards (1969), 1776

Charles Strouse (1970), Applause

Stephen Sondheim (1971), Company

Stephen Sondheim (1973), A Little Night Music

Judd Woldin (1974), Raisin

Marvin Hamlisch (1976), A Chorus Line

Charles Strouse (1977), Annie

Stephen Sondheim (1979), Sweeney Todd

Maury Yeston (1982), Nine

Jerry Herman (1984), La Cage aux Folles

Rupert Holmes 2 (1986), The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Claude-Michel Schönberg (1987), Les Misérables

Cy Coleman (1990), City of Angels

Cy Coleman (1991), The Will Rogers Follies

George Gershwin (1992), Crazy for You

John Kander (1993), Kiss of the Spider Woman

Stephen Sondheim (1994), Passion

Jonathan Larson (1996), Rent

Maury Yeston (1997), Titanic

Mel Brooks (2001), The Producers

Marc Shaiman (2003), Hairspray

Jeff Marx (2004), Avenue Q

David Bryan (2010), Memphis

Matt Stone 3 (2011), The Book of Mormon

Steven Lutvak (2014), A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Jeanine Tesori (2015), Fun Home

Benj Pasek (2017), Dear Evan Hansen

LETRISTAS (65%) de los ganadores

Oscar Hammerstein II1 (1950), South Pacific

Frank Loesser (1951), Guys and Dolls

Oscar Hammerstein II1(1952), The King and I

Betty Comden (1953), Wonderful Town

Adolph Green (1953), Wonderful Town

Richard Adler (1955), The Pajama Game

Jerry Ross (1955), The Pajama Game

Richard Adler (1956), Damn Yankees

Jerry Ross (1956), Damn Yankees

Alan Jay Lerner (1957), My Fair Lady

Dorothy Fields (1959), Redhead

Oscar Hammerstein II1 (1960), The Sound of Music

Sheldon Harnick (1960), Fiorello!

Lee Adams (1961), Bye Bye Birdie

Frank Loesser (1962), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Stephen Sondheim (1963), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

Jerry Herman (1964), Hello, Dolly!

Sheldon Harnick (1965), Fiddler on the Roof

Joe Darion (1966), Man of La Mancha

Fred Ebb (1967), Cabaret

Betty Comden (1968), Hallelujah, Baby!

Adolph Green (1968), Hallelujah, Baby!

Sherman Edwards (1969), 1776

Lee Adams (1970), Applause

Stephen Sondheim (1971), Company

Stephen Sondheim (1973), A Little Night Music

Edward Kleban (1976), A Chorus Line

Martin Charnin (1977), Annie

Murray Horwitz (1978), Ain’t Misbehavin’

Stephen Sondheim (1979), Sweeney Todd

Al Dubin (1981), 42nd Street

Maury Yeston (1982), Nine

Jerry Herman (1984), La Cage aux Folles

Rupert Holmes 2 (1986), The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Herbert Kretzmer (1987), Les Misérables

David Zippel (1990), City of Angels

Betty Comden (1991), The Will Rogers Follies

Adolph Green (1991), The Will Rogers Follies

Ira Gershwin (1992), Crazy for You

Fred Ebb (1993), Kiss of the Spider Woman

Stephen Sondheim (1994), Passion

Don Black (1995), Sunset Boulevard

Jonathan Larson (1996), Rent

Maury Yeston (1997), Titanic

Mel Brooks (2001), The Producers

Marc Shaiman (2003), Hairspray

Jeff Marx (2004), Avenue Q

Steven Sater (2007), Spring Awakening

David Bryan (2010), Memphis

Matt Stone 3 (2011), The Book of Mormon

Robert Freedman (2014), A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Steven Lutvak (2014), A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Lisa Kron (2015), Fun Home

Benj Pasek (2017), Dear Evan Hansen

LIBRETISTAS (56%) de los ganadores

Bella Spewack (1949), Kiss Me, Kate

Samuel Spewack (1949), Kiss Me, Kate

Oscar Hammerstein II 1 (1950), South Pacific

Abe Burrows (1951), Guys and Dolls

Jo Swerling (1951), Guys and Dolls

Oscar Hammerstein II 1 (1952), The King and I

Jerome Chodorov (1953), Wonderful Town

Joseph Fields (1953), Wonderful Town

Charles Lederer 1 (1954), Kismet

Alan Jay Lerner (1957), My Fair Lady

Dorothy Fields (1959), Redhead

Herbert Fields (1959), Redhead

Sidney Sheldon (1959), Redhead

Jerome Weidman (1960), Fiorello!

Michael Stewart (1961), Bye Bye Birdie

Abe Burrows (1962), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Willie Gilbert (1962), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Jack Weinstock (1962), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Larry Gelbart (1963), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

Burt Shevelove (1963), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

Michael Stewart (1964), Hello, Dolly!

Joseph Stein (1965), Fiddler on the Roof

Dale Wasserman (1966), Man of La Mancha

Joe Masteroff (1967), Cabaret

Arthur Laurents (1968), Hallelujah, Baby!

Peter Stone (1969), 1776

Betty Comden (1970), Applause

Adolph Green (1970), Applause

Robert Nemiroff (1974), Raisin

Charlotte Zaltzberg (1974), Raisin

Murray Horwitz (1978), Ain’t Misbehavin’

Michael Stewart (1981), 42nd Street

Arthur Kopit (1982), Nine

Harvey Fierstein (1984), La Cage aux Folles

Rupert Holmes 2 (1986), The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Alain Boublil (1987), Les Misérables

Claude-Michel Schönberg (1987), Les Misérables

Larry Gelbart (1990), City of Angels

Peter Stone (1991), The Will Rogers Follies

Ken Ludwig (1992), Crazy for You

James Lapine (1994), Passion

Don Black (1995), Sunset Boulevard

Jonathan Larson (1996), Rent

Peter Stone (1997), Titanic

John Weidman (2000), Contact

Mel Brooks (2001), The Producers

Marshall Brickman (2006), Jersey Boys

Steven Sater (2007), Spring Awakening

Matt Stone 3 (2011), The Book of Mormon

Harvey Fierstein (2013), Kinky Boots

Robert Freedman (2014), A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Lisa Kron (2015), Fun Home

Steven Levenson (2017), Dear Evan Hansen

Itamar Moses (2018), The Band’s Visit

DESTINATARIOS JUDÍOS DEL PREMIO TONY A LA MEJOR PARTITURA ORIGINAL DE UN MUSICAL

COMPOSITORES (66%) de los ganadores

Kurt Weill (1947), Street Scene

Richard Rodgers (1950), South Pacific

Irving Berlin (1951), Call Me Madam

Richard Rodgers (1962), No Strings

Lionel Bart (1963), Oliver!

Jerry Herman (1964), Hello, Dolly!

Jerry Bock (1965), Fiddler on the Roof

Mitch Leigh (1966), Man of La Mancha

John Kander (1967), Cabaret

Jule Styne (1968), Hallelujah, Baby!

Stephen Sondheim (1971), Company

Stephen Sondheim (1972), Follies

Stephen Sondheim (1973), A Little Night Music

Frederick Loewe 1 (1974), Gigi

Marvin Hamlisch (1976), A Chorus Line

Charles Strouse (1977), Annie

Cy Coleman (1978), On the Twentieth Century

Stephen Sondheim (1979), Sweeney Todd

John Kander (1981), Woman of the Year

Maury Yeston (1982), Nine

Jerry Herman (1984), La Cage aux Folles

Rupert Holmes 2 (1986), The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Claude-Michel Schönberg (1987), Les Misérables

Stephen Sondheim (1988), Into the Woods

Cy Coleman (1990), City of Angels

Cy Coleman (1991), The Will Rogers Follies

William Finn (1992), Falsettos

John Kander (1993), Kiss of the Spider Woman

Stephen Sondheim (1994), Passion

Jonathan Larson (1996), Rent

Maury Yeston (1997), Titanic

Jason Robert Brown (1999), Parade

Mel Brooks (2001), The Producers

Marc Shaiman (2003), Hairspray

Jeff Marx (2004), Avenue Q

Adam Guettel (2005), The Light in the Piazza

Lisa Lambert (2006), The Drowsy Chaperone

David Bryan (2010), Memphis

Matt Stone 3 (2011), The Book of Mormon

Alan Menken (2012), Newsies

Jason Robert Brown (2014), The Bridges of Madison County

Jeanine Tesori (2015), Fun Home

Benj Pasek (2017), Dear Evan Hansen

LETRISTAS (68%) de los ganadores

Lionel Bart (1963), Oliver!

Jerry Herman (1964), Hello, Dolly!

Sheldon Harnick (1965), Fiddler on the Roof

Joe Darion (1966), Man of La Mancha

Fred Ebb (1967), Cabaret

Betty Comden (1968), Hallelujah, Baby!

Adolph Green (1968), Hallelujah, Baby!

Stephen Sondheim (1971), Company

Stephen Sondheim (1972), Follies

Stephen Sondheim (1973), A Little Night Music

Alan Jay Lerner (1974), Gigi

Edward Kleban (1976), A Chorus Line

Martin Charnin (1977), Annie

Betty Comden (1978), On the Twentieth Century

Adolph Green (1978), On the Twentieth Century

Stephen Sondheim (1979), Sweeney Todd

Fred Ebb (1981), Woman of the Year

Maury Yeston (1982), Nine

Jerry Herman (1984), La Cage aux Folles

Rupert Holmes 1 (1986), The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Alain Boublil (1987), Les Misérables

Herbert Kretzmer (1987), Les Misérables

Stephen Sondheim (1988), Into the Woods

David Zippel (1990), City of Angels

Betty Comden (1991), The Will Rogers Follies

Adolph Green (1991), The Will Rogers Follies

William Finn (1992), Falsettos

Fred Ebb (1992), Kiss of the Spider Woman

Stephen Sondheim (1994), Passion

Don Black (1995), Sunset Boulevard

Jonathan Larson (1996), Rent

Maury Yeston (1997), Titanic

Lynn Ahrens (1998), Ragtime

Jason Robert Brown (1999), Parade

Mel Brooks (2001), The Producers

Marc Shaiman (2003), Hairspray

Jeff Marx (2004), Avenue Q

Adam Guettel (2005), The Light in the Piazza

Lisa Lambert (2006), The Drowsy Chaperone

Steven Sater (2007), Spring Awakening

David Bryan (2010), Memphis

Matt Stone 2 (2011), The Book of Mormon

Jack Feldman (2012), Newsies

Jason Robert Brown (2014), The Bridges of Madison County

Lisa Kron (2015), Fun Home

Benj Pasek (2017), Dear Evan Hansen