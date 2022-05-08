CULTURA
Los judíos de la música
La música clásica occidental es una consecuencia del canto gregoriano, que tuvo su origen en los cantos litúrgicos del servicio de la sinagoga. En los tiempos modernos, los judíos han desempeñado un papel importante en la música como intérpretes, directores y compositores. De los cien principales intérpretes virtuosos del siglo XX enumerados en http://www.muzieklijstjes.nl/100players.htm, aproximadamente dos tercios de los violinistas, la mitad de los violonchelistas y el cuarenta por ciento de los pianistas eran, o son, judíos. De los cien principales directores del siglo XX enumerados en http://www.muzieklijstjes.nl/100conductors.htm, aproximadamente una cuarta parte eran, o son, judíos. Entre los principales compositores clásicos, la representación judía es solo del diez por ciento, siendo los más notables Felix Mendelssohn, Jacques Offenbach, Gustav Mahler, Arnold Schoenberg, George Gershwin y Aaron Copland (cf. World’s 50 Greatest Composers). Sin embargo, los compositores judíos han desempeñado un papel predominante tanto en el desarrollo del teatro musical estadounidense como en el desarrollo de la música cinematográfica; aproximadamente el cuarenta por ciento de los miembros del Salón de la Fama de los Compositores son judíos.
RECEPTORES JUDÍOS DEL PREMIO DE LA ACADEMIA A LA MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL. COMPOSITORES (44%) de los ganadores
Con Conrad (1934), The Continental
Jerome Kern (1936), The Way You Look Tonight
Ralph Rainger (1938), Thanks for the Memory
Harold Arlen (1939), Over the Rainbow
Jerome Kern (1941), The Last Time I Saw Paris
Irving Berlin (1942), White Christmas
Richard Rodgers (1945), It Might As Well Be Spring
Allie Wrubel (1947), Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
Jay Livingston (1948), Buttons and Bows
Frank Loesser (1949), Baby, It’s Cold Outside
Jay Livingston (1950), Mona Lisa
Dmitri Tiomkin (1952), High Noon (Do Not Forsake Me, Oh My Darlin’)
Sammy Fain (1953), Secret Love
Jule Styne (1954), Three Coins in a Fountain
Sammy Fain (1955), Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing
Jay Livingston (1956), Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)
Frederick Loewe 1 (1958), Gigi
Richard Sherman (1964), Chim Chim Cher-ee
Robert Sherman (1964), Chim Chim Cher-ee
Johnny Mandel (1965), The Shadow of Your Smile
Burt Bacharach (1969), Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head
Fred Karlin (1970), For All We Know
Joel Hirschhorn (1972), The Morning After
Al Kasha (1972), The Morning After
Marvin Hamlisch (1973), The Way We Were
Joel Hirschhorn (1974), We May Never Love Like This Again
Al Kasha (1974), We May Never Love Like This Again
Barbra Streisand (1976), Evergreen
Joseph Brooks (1977), You Light Up My Life
David Shire (1979), It Goes Like It Goes
Michael Gore (1980), Fame
Burt Bacharach (1981), Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)
Carole Bayer Sager (1981), Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)
Donald Markowitz (1987), (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life
Carly Simon 2 (1988), Let the River Run
Alan Menken (1989), Under the Sea
Stephen Sondheim (1990), Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)
Alan Menken (1991), Beauty and the Beast
Alan Menken (1992), A Whole New World
Alan Menken (1995), Colors of the Wind
James Horner (1997), My Heart Will Go On
Stephen Schwartz (1998), When You Believe
Bob Dylan (2000), Things Have Changed
Randy Newman (2001), If I Didn’t Have You
Howard Shore (2003), Into the West
Jorge Drexler (2004), Al Otro Lado del Río
Randy Newman (2010), We Belong Together
Justin Hurwitz (2016), City of Stars
Mark Ronson (2018), Shallow
LETRISTAS (46%) de los ganadores
Herb Magidson (1934), The Continental
Al Dubin (1935), Lullaby of Broadway
Dorothy Fields (1936), The Way You Look Tonight
Leo Robin (1938), Thanks for the Memory
Yip Harburg (1939), Over the Rainbow
Oscar Hammerstein II 1 (1941), The Last Time I Saw Paris
Irving Berlin (1942), White Christmas
Mack Gordon (1943), You’ll Never Know
Oscar Hammerstein II 1 (1945), It Might As Well Be Spring
Ray Gilbert (1947), Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
Ray Evans (1948), Buttons and Bows
Frank Loesser (1949), Baby, It’s Cold Outside
Ray Evans (1950), Mona Lisa
Paul Francis Webster (1953), Secret Love
Sammy Cahn (1954), Three Coins in a Fountain
Paul Francis Webster (1955), Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing
Ray Evans (1956), Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)
Sammy Cahn (1957), All the Way
Alan Jay Lerner (1958), Gigi
Sammy Cahn (1959), High Hopes
Sammy Cahn (1963), Call Me Irresponsible
Richard Sherman (1964), Chim Chim Cher-ee
Robert Sherman (1964), Chim Chim Cher-ee
Paul Francis Webster (1965), The Shadow of Your Smile
Don Black (1966), Born Free
Alan Bergman (1968), The Windmills of Your Mind
Marilyn Bergman (1968), The Windmills of Your Mind
Hal David (1969), Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head
Joel Hirschhorn (1972), The Morning After
Al Kasha (1972), The Morning After
Alan Bergman (1973), The Way We Were
Marilyn Bergman (1973), The Way We Were
Joel Hirschhorn (1974), We May Never Love Like This Again
Al Kasha (1974), We May Never Love Like This Again
Joseph Brooks (1977), You Light Up My Life
Norman Gimbel (1979), It Goes Like It Goes
Burt Bacharach (1981), Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)
Carole Bayer Sager (1981), Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)
Carly Simon 1 (1988), Let the River Run
Howard Ashman (1989), Under the Sea
Stephen Sondheim (1990), Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)
Howard Ashman (1991), Beauty and the Beast
Stephen Schwartz (1995), Colors of the Wind
Stephen Schwartz (1998), When You Believe
Bob Dylan (2000), Things Have Changed
Randy Newman (2001), If I Didn’t Have You
Howard Shore (2003), Into the West
Jorge Drexler (2004), Al Otro Lado del Río
Benj Pasek (2016), City of Stars
Mark Ronson (2018), Shallow
La siguiente lista cubre los Premios de la Academia otorgados en todas las categorías de composición de partituras musicales cinematográficas, incluida la mejor partitura musical original y mejor adaptada, la mejor partitura para una película musical y no musical, y premios por partituras de canciones. La lista completa se puede encontrar buscando “Música (puntuación)” en la base de datos de premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas.
Gus Kahn (1934), One Night of Love
Louis Silvers (1934), One Night of Love
Max Steiner (1935), The Informer
Leo Forbstein (1936), Anthony Adverse
Erich Wolfgang Korngold (1936), Anthony Adverse
Charles Previn (1937), One Hundred Men and a Girl
Erich Wolfgang Korngold (1938), The Adventures of Robin Hood
Alfred Newman (1938), Alexander’s Ragtime Band
Leo Shuken (1939), Stagecoach
Alfred Newman (1940), Tin Pan Alley
Bernard Herrmann (1941), All That Money Can Buy
Max Steiner (1942), Now, Voyager
Alfred Newman (1943), The Song of Bernadette
Max Steiner (1944), Since You Went Away
Morris Stoloff (1944), Cover Girl
Miklós Rózsa (1945), Spellbound
Morris Stoloff (1946), The Jolson Story
Miklós Rózsa (1947), A Double Life
Alfred Newman (1947), Mother Wore Tights
Johnny Green (1948), Easter Parade
Aaron Copland (1949), The Heiress
Lennie Hayton (1949), On the Town
Franz Waxman (1950), Sunset Boulevard
Adolph Deutsch (1950), Annie Get Your Gun
Franz Waxman (1951), A Place in the Sun
Saul Chaplin (1951), An American in Paris
Johnny Green (1951), An American in Paris
Dmitri Tiomkin (1952), High Noon
Alfred Newman (1952), With a Song in My Heart
Bronislau Kaper (1953), Lili
Alfred Newman (1953), Call Me Madam
Dmitri Tiomkin (1954), The High and the Mighty
Saul Chaplin (1954), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Adolph Deutsch (1954), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Alfred Newman (1955), Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing
Jay Blackton (1955), Oklahoma!
Adolph Deutsch (1955), Oklahoma!
Victor Young (1956), Around the World in 80 Days
Alfred Newman (1956), The King and I
Dmitri Tiomkin (1958), The Old Man and the Sea
André Previn (1958), Gigi
Miklós Rózsa (1959), Ben-Hur
André Previn (1959), Porgy and Bess
Ernest Gold (1960), Exodus
Morris Stoloff (1960), Song Without End
Harry Sukman (1960), Song Without End
Saul Chaplin (1961), West Side Story
Johnny Green (1961), West Side Story
Irwin Kostal (1961), West Side Story
Sid Ramin (1961), West Side Story
André Previn (1963), Irma La Douce
Richard Sherman (1964), Mary Poppins
Robert Sherman (1964), Mary Poppins
André Previn (1964), My Fair Lady
Irwin Kostal (1965), The Sound of Music
Elmer Bernstein (1967), Thoroughly Modern Millie
Alfred Newman (1967), Camelot
Johnny Green (1968), Oliver!
Burt Bacharach (1969), Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Lennie Hayton (1969), Hello, Dolly!
Lionel Newman (1969), Hello, Dolly!
Marvin Hamlisch (1973), The Way We Were
Marvin Hamlisch (1973), The Sting
Leonard Rosenman (1975), Barry Lyndon
Jerry Goldsmith (1976), The Omen
Leonard Rosenman (1976), Bound for Glory
Jonathan Tunick (1977), A Little Night Music
Michael Gore (1980), Fame
Alan Bergman (1983), Yentl
Marilyn Bergman (1983), Yentl
Dave Grusin 1 (1988), The Milagro Beanfield War
Alan Menken (1989), The Little Mermaid
Alan Menken (1991), Beauty and the Beast
Alan Menken (1992), Aladdin
Hans Zimmer (1994), The Lion King
Luis Bacalov (1995),2 Il postino (The Postman)
Alan Menken (1995),2 Pocahontas
Stephen Schwartz (1995), Pocahontas
James Horner (1997), Titanic
John Corigliano 3 (1999), The Red Violin
Howard Shore (2001), The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Elliot Goldenthal 4 (2002), Frida
Howard Shore (2003), The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Justin Hurwitz (2016), La La Land
Hans Zimmer (2021), Dune
DESTINATARIOS JUDÍOS DEL PREMIO TONY A LA MEJOR PRODUCCIÓN MUSICAL
COMPOSITORES (63%) de los ganadores
Richard Rodgers (1950), South Pacific
Frank Loesser (1951), Guys and Dolls
Richard Rodgers (1952), The King and I
Leonard Bernstein (1953), Wonderful Town
Richard Adler (1955), The Pajama Game
Jerry Ross (1955), The Pajama Game
Richard Adler (1956), Damn Yankees
Jerry Ross (1956), Damn Yankees
Frederick Loewe 1 (1957), My Fair Lady
Albert Hague (1959), Redhead
Richard Rodgers (1960), The Sound of Music
Jerry Bock (1960), Fiorello! (tied with The Sound of Music)
Charles Strouse (1961), Bye Bye Birdie
Frank Loesser (1962), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Stephen Sondheim (1963), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Jerry Herman (1964), Hello, Dolly!
Jerry Bock (1965), Fiddler on the Roof
Mitch Leigh (1966), Man of La Mancha
John Kander (1967), Cabaret
Jule Styne (1968), Hallelujah, Baby!
Sherman Edwards (1969), 1776
Charles Strouse (1970), Applause
Stephen Sondheim (1971), Company
Stephen Sondheim (1973), A Little Night Music
Judd Woldin (1974), Raisin
Marvin Hamlisch (1976), A Chorus Line
Charles Strouse (1977), Annie
Stephen Sondheim (1979), Sweeney Todd
Maury Yeston (1982), Nine
Jerry Herman (1984), La Cage aux Folles
Rupert Holmes 2 (1986), The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Claude-Michel Schönberg (1987), Les Misérables
Cy Coleman (1990), City of Angels
Cy Coleman (1991), The Will Rogers Follies
George Gershwin (1992), Crazy for You
John Kander (1993), Kiss of the Spider Woman
Stephen Sondheim (1994), Passion
Jonathan Larson (1996), Rent
Maury Yeston (1997), Titanic
Mel Brooks (2001), The Producers
Marc Shaiman (2003), Hairspray
Jeff Marx (2004), Avenue Q
David Bryan (2010), Memphis
Matt Stone 3 (2011), The Book of Mormon
Steven Lutvak (2014), A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
Jeanine Tesori (2015), Fun Home
Benj Pasek (2017), Dear Evan Hansen
LETRISTAS (65%) de los ganadores
Oscar Hammerstein II1 (1950), South Pacific
Frank Loesser (1951), Guys and Dolls
Oscar Hammerstein II1(1952), The King and I
Betty Comden (1953), Wonderful Town
Adolph Green (1953), Wonderful Town
Richard Adler (1955), The Pajama Game
Jerry Ross (1955), The Pajama Game
Richard Adler (1956), Damn Yankees
Jerry Ross (1956), Damn Yankees
Alan Jay Lerner (1957), My Fair Lady
Dorothy Fields (1959), Redhead
Oscar Hammerstein II1 (1960), The Sound of Music
Sheldon Harnick (1960), Fiorello!
Lee Adams (1961), Bye Bye Birdie
Frank Loesser (1962), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Stephen Sondheim (1963), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Jerry Herman (1964), Hello, Dolly!
Sheldon Harnick (1965), Fiddler on the Roof
Joe Darion (1966), Man of La Mancha
Fred Ebb (1967), Cabaret
Betty Comden (1968), Hallelujah, Baby!
Adolph Green (1968), Hallelujah, Baby!
Sherman Edwards (1969), 1776
Lee Adams (1970), Applause
Stephen Sondheim (1971), Company
Stephen Sondheim (1973), A Little Night Music
Edward Kleban (1976), A Chorus Line
Martin Charnin (1977), Annie
Murray Horwitz (1978), Ain’t Misbehavin’
Stephen Sondheim (1979), Sweeney Todd
Al Dubin (1981), 42nd Street
Maury Yeston (1982), Nine
Jerry Herman (1984), La Cage aux Folles
Rupert Holmes 2 (1986), The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Herbert Kretzmer (1987), Les Misérables
David Zippel (1990), City of Angels
Betty Comden (1991), The Will Rogers Follies
Adolph Green (1991), The Will Rogers Follies
Ira Gershwin (1992), Crazy for You
Fred Ebb (1993), Kiss of the Spider Woman
Stephen Sondheim (1994), Passion
Don Black (1995), Sunset Boulevard
Jonathan Larson (1996), Rent
Maury Yeston (1997), Titanic
Mel Brooks (2001), The Producers
Marc Shaiman (2003), Hairspray
Jeff Marx (2004), Avenue Q
Steven Sater (2007), Spring Awakening
David Bryan (2010), Memphis
Matt Stone 3 (2011), The Book of Mormon
Robert Freedman (2014), A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
Steven Lutvak (2014), A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
Lisa Kron (2015), Fun Home
Benj Pasek (2017), Dear Evan Hansen
LIBRETISTAS (56%) de los ganadores
Bella Spewack (1949), Kiss Me, Kate
Samuel Spewack (1949), Kiss Me, Kate
Oscar Hammerstein II 1 (1950), South Pacific
Abe Burrows (1951), Guys and Dolls
Jo Swerling (1951), Guys and Dolls
Oscar Hammerstein II 1 (1952), The King and I
Jerome Chodorov (1953), Wonderful Town
Joseph Fields (1953), Wonderful Town
Charles Lederer 1 (1954), Kismet
Alan Jay Lerner (1957), My Fair Lady
Dorothy Fields (1959), Redhead
Herbert Fields (1959), Redhead
Sidney Sheldon (1959), Redhead
Jerome Weidman (1960), Fiorello!
Michael Stewart (1961), Bye Bye Birdie
Abe Burrows (1962), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Willie Gilbert (1962), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Jack Weinstock (1962), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Larry Gelbart (1963), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Burt Shevelove (1963), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Michael Stewart (1964), Hello, Dolly!
Joseph Stein (1965), Fiddler on the Roof
Dale Wasserman (1966), Man of La Mancha
Joe Masteroff (1967), Cabaret
Arthur Laurents (1968), Hallelujah, Baby!
Peter Stone (1969), 1776
Betty Comden (1970), Applause
Adolph Green (1970), Applause
Robert Nemiroff (1974), Raisin
Charlotte Zaltzberg (1974), Raisin
Murray Horwitz (1978), Ain’t Misbehavin’
Michael Stewart (1981), 42nd Street
Arthur Kopit (1982), Nine
Harvey Fierstein (1984), La Cage aux Folles
Rupert Holmes 2 (1986), The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Alain Boublil (1987), Les Misérables
Claude-Michel Schönberg (1987), Les Misérables
Larry Gelbart (1990), City of Angels
Peter Stone (1991), The Will Rogers Follies
Ken Ludwig (1992), Crazy for You
James Lapine (1994), Passion
Don Black (1995), Sunset Boulevard
Jonathan Larson (1996), Rent
Peter Stone (1997), Titanic
John Weidman (2000), Contact
Mel Brooks (2001), The Producers
Marshall Brickman (2006), Jersey Boys
Steven Sater (2007), Spring Awakening
Matt Stone 3 (2011), The Book of Mormon
Harvey Fierstein (2013), Kinky Boots
Robert Freedman (2014), A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
Lisa Kron (2015), Fun Home
Steven Levenson (2017), Dear Evan Hansen
Itamar Moses (2018), The Band’s Visit
DESTINATARIOS JUDÍOS DEL PREMIO TONY A LA MEJOR PARTITURA ORIGINAL DE UN MUSICAL
COMPOSITORES (66%) de los ganadores
Kurt Weill (1947), Street Scene
Richard Rodgers (1950), South Pacific
Irving Berlin (1951), Call Me Madam
Richard Rodgers (1962), No Strings
Lionel Bart (1963), Oliver!
Jerry Herman (1964), Hello, Dolly!
Jerry Bock (1965), Fiddler on the Roof
Mitch Leigh (1966), Man of La Mancha
John Kander (1967), Cabaret
Jule Styne (1968), Hallelujah, Baby!
Stephen Sondheim (1971), Company
Stephen Sondheim (1972), Follies
Stephen Sondheim (1973), A Little Night Music
Frederick Loewe 1 (1974), Gigi
Marvin Hamlisch (1976), A Chorus Line
Charles Strouse (1977), Annie
Cy Coleman (1978), On the Twentieth Century
Stephen Sondheim (1979), Sweeney Todd
John Kander (1981), Woman of the Year
Maury Yeston (1982), Nine
Jerry Herman (1984), La Cage aux Folles
Rupert Holmes 2 (1986), The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Claude-Michel Schönberg (1987), Les Misérables
Stephen Sondheim (1988), Into the Woods
Cy Coleman (1990), City of Angels
Cy Coleman (1991), The Will Rogers Follies
William Finn (1992), Falsettos
John Kander (1993), Kiss of the Spider Woman
Stephen Sondheim (1994), Passion
Jonathan Larson (1996), Rent
Maury Yeston (1997), Titanic
Jason Robert Brown (1999), Parade
Mel Brooks (2001), The Producers
Marc Shaiman (2003), Hairspray
Jeff Marx (2004), Avenue Q
Adam Guettel (2005), The Light in the Piazza
Lisa Lambert (2006), The Drowsy Chaperone
David Bryan (2010), Memphis
Matt Stone 3 (2011), The Book of Mormon
Alan Menken (2012), Newsies
Jason Robert Brown (2014), The Bridges of Madison County
Jeanine Tesori (2015), Fun Home
Benj Pasek (2017), Dear Evan Hansen
LETRISTAS (68%) de los ganadores
Lionel Bart (1963), Oliver!
Jerry Herman (1964), Hello, Dolly!
Sheldon Harnick (1965), Fiddler on the Roof
Joe Darion (1966), Man of La Mancha
Fred Ebb (1967), Cabaret
Betty Comden (1968), Hallelujah, Baby!
Adolph Green (1968), Hallelujah, Baby!
Stephen Sondheim (1971), Company
Stephen Sondheim (1972), Follies
Stephen Sondheim (1973), A Little Night Music
Alan Jay Lerner (1974), Gigi
Edward Kleban (1976), A Chorus Line
Martin Charnin (1977), Annie
Betty Comden (1978), On the Twentieth Century
Adolph Green (1978), On the Twentieth Century
Stephen Sondheim (1979), Sweeney Todd
Fred Ebb (1981), Woman of the Year
Maury Yeston (1982), Nine
Jerry Herman (1984), La Cage aux Folles
Rupert Holmes 1 (1986), The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Alain Boublil (1987), Les Misérables
Herbert Kretzmer (1987), Les Misérables
Stephen Sondheim (1988), Into the Woods
David Zippel (1990), City of Angels
Betty Comden (1991), The Will Rogers Follies
Adolph Green (1991), The Will Rogers Follies
William Finn (1992), Falsettos
Fred Ebb (1992), Kiss of the Spider Woman
Stephen Sondheim (1994), Passion
Don Black (1995), Sunset Boulevard
Jonathan Larson (1996), Rent
Maury Yeston (1997), Titanic
Lynn Ahrens (1998), Ragtime
Jason Robert Brown (1999), Parade
Mel Brooks (2001), The Producers
Marc Shaiman (2003), Hairspray
Jeff Marx (2004), Avenue Q
Adam Guettel (2005), The Light in the Piazza
Lisa Lambert (2006), The Drowsy Chaperone
Steven Sater (2007), Spring Awakening
David Bryan (2010), Memphis
Matt Stone 2 (2011), The Book of Mormon
Jack Feldman (2012), Newsies
Jason Robert Brown (2014), The Bridges of Madison County
Lisa Kron (2015), Fun Home
Benj Pasek (2017), Dear Evan HansenReproducción autorizada citando la fuente con el siguiente enlace Radio Jai
