INTRAMED

El asesinato y legado de Alberto Nisman

“The Murder and Legacy of Alberto Nisman”
“El asesinato y legado de Alberto Nisman”

Zoom Webinar in Spanish, Featuring Simultaneous English Translation
Seminario virtual en español con traducción simultánea en inglés

Opening Remarks / Palabras de apertura

Natan Sharansky, Chair, ISGAP / Presidente, ISGAP
Dr. Charles Asher Small, Executive Director, ISGAP; Research Scholar, St. Antony’s College, Oxford
Director ejecutivo, ISGAP; académico investigador, St. Antony’s College, Oxford

Panelists /Panelistas

Waldo Wolff
Congressman, Political Communication and Personal Development Consultant
Diputado, consultor en comunicación política y desarrollo personal

Dr. Ariel Gelblung
Director, Simon Wiesenthal Center for Latin America, Permanent Observer to the Organization of American States (OSA)
Director del Centro Simon Wiesenthal para America Latina, Observador Permanente ante la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA)

Gustavo Daniel Perednik
Argentine-Israeli Writer and Philosopher / Escritor y filósofo argentino-israelí
“La prioridad del Nismanicidio”

Sammy Eppel
Consultant, Political Analyst and Journalist / Consultor, analista político y periodista
“Alberto Nisman y el aeropuerto JFK”

Monday, January 18, 2020 / Lunes 18 de enero de 2020

Convener/ Moderador: Dr. Pedro González Corona
Visiting Professor, University of Texas at Dallas; Research Fellow, ISGAP
Profesor Asistente Visitante; Investigador asociado, ISGAP

